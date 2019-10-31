Halloween 2019: 5 Bizarre Celeb Costumes from Past Years

Talk Halloween and a number of things crop up in one's mind. From movies and horror stories to urban legends and trick-or-treating or even candies and jack-o'-lantern, All Hallows' Eve conjures a number of images in one's mind. And apart from these another thing that people look forward to each year for Halloween is what their favorite Hollywood celeb dressed up as!

Let's face it, when it comes to Halloween, celebrities often provide the best and the most bizarre creations to mull over as they strut down red carpets in their new and often scary or simply weird avatars.

Here's looking at 5 of the most bizarre Halloween costumes that Hollywood celebrities have worn over the last few years.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

While we are more used to watching the couple as a cute singer (Joe) and GoT's famed Sansa Stark (Sophie), no one was prepared for what the duo donned for Halloween last year. Taking a page out of the classics, Joe and Sophie decided to turn into the famed in-love and freaky couple Gomez and Morticia Addams from Charles Addams' The Addams Family. Dressed in all black, replete with the floating hand Thing, they were a sight to see.

Harry styles

Bizarre because of whom Styles emulated in the pic from 2018, the singer decided to turn into legend and icon Elton John on Halloween. And what makes his attire even more woth mentioning is the fact that the legend himself loved it, sharing an image on his own social media wall, alongside the caption, "Now that’s what I call a Halloween costume."

Kylie Jenner

The businesswoman and model decided to go all plastic when she decided to dress up as a Barbie doll replete with its plastic casing. Captioning the photo, "Life in Plastic, It's Fantastic" (a possible reference to Aqua's song Barbie Girl), the get up from last year, sure turned some heads.

Madonna

For Halloween 2016, Madonna dressed up as Pennywise the Clown in a creepy joker get-up that will give anyone the jitters. The singer captioned the photo "Clowns Are People Too!"

Katy Perry

Katy Perry could have simply donned a Hillary Clinton mask for Halloween in 2016, but instead, she took her costume (along with her male friend who dressed as Bill Clinton) to a whole new level with some extremely-realistic makeup.

