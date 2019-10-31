Halloween 2019: Make-up Ideas Inspired by On-screen Characters
Here are a few make-up ideas that people can take a cue from as they gear to make the festival of Halloween a memorable one.
Make up ideas for Halloween 2019
Halloween will be celebrated across the world on Thursday, October 31. During the annual festival, edgy make-up and spooky costumes hold great significance. With just few hours left for Halloween 2019, here are a few make-up ideas that people can take a cue from on-screen characters as they gear to make the festival a memorable one.
Joker
People, who still not have decided how to dress for Halloween, can take inspiration from the recently released psychological thriller, Joker. Instead of wearing a mask of a joker, you may paint your face with multiple colours, if you don't have allergic skin. Create a white base and decide spots to add colours on your face to look like a joker this Halloween.
Maleficent
Ladies who are yet to decide on what to be this Halloween to look different can take a cue from the character of Maleficent from American dark fantasy adventure film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Make sure to get those chiseled cheekbones with the help of make-up. Use Kohl or liner to give your eyes a smoky effect. Also, chose a bright red colour to get those voluptuous lips.
Ursula
Remember the fictional character Ursula from The Little Mermaid? This Halloween, look like Ursula by applying purple make-up on your face. Make your eyes look shimmery with silver glitters. Don't forget to wear the darkest shade of red on your lips to look just like Ursula.
The Mask
The easiest and the spookiest character that you can choose to be this Halloween in The Mask. Use a green-based make-up and make sure to highlight your eye with a brighter shade. Get the fluttery lashes by using artificial lashes. Use emerald lip colour to get the lips like The Mask.
Cruella de Vil
Stand out this Halloween by dressing and applying make-up to be Cruella de Vil. You can get a wig to get the half black half white hair and make your eyes shimmery with glitters. Apply crimson shade on lips to complete the look.
