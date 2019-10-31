Halloween 2019: What is This Spooky Festival All About?

It’s that time of the year when you soak in the spookiest spirits. As the Halloween is fast approaching, people are getting their pumpkins carved and costumes ready. A festival widely celebrated in the Western world, Halloween has now spread its influence over India as well. However, while we know to dress our scariest for a Halloween party, how well do we understand the significance behind celebrating the fest?

Read: Halloween 2019: Check Out These 5 Short Horror Films for Some Chills

If you have no answers to this annual tradition, we are here to have your back. The origins of Halloween are ancient and mysterious, dates back hundreds of years. Traditionally known as All Hallows’ Evening, Halloween 2019 falls on Thursday, October 31.

Halloween is celebrated on the eve of the Christian festival of All Saints' Day on November 1. It also marks the beginning of the three-day observance of Allhallowtide, which ends with All Souls' Day on November 2.

What is Halloween and what does it signify?

Halloween is European in its origin, and dates back to the ancient Gaelic festival of Samhain. Translating to ‘Summer’s end’, the day was held to honour the end of the harvest season. The word Halloween is a Scottish term for All Hallows Eve, which means the evening before All Saints' Day.

Read: Scary Movies Streaming This Halloween: Lights Out on Hotstar, Bird Box on Netflix

Historically, Gaels used to believe that there exists a thin wall between the spiritual realm and our world. In order to protect their crops, they would set up places at their dinner tables for good spirits to ward off evil spirits. However, the Trick-or-treat and dressing up tradition came from 16th century Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Read: Happy Halloween 2019: 10 Spooky Quotes to Lift up Your ‘Spirits’

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.