Halloween 2019: What is This Spooky Festival All About?
The origins of Halloween are ancient and mysterious, dates back hundreds of years. Read below to know more about the festival.
Participant at a Halloween parade/Image for representation
It’s that time of the year when you soak in the spookiest spirits. As the Halloween is fast approaching, people are getting their pumpkins carved and costumes ready. A festival widely celebrated in the Western world, Halloween has now spread its influence over India as well. However, while we know to dress our scariest for a Halloween party, how well do we understand the significance behind celebrating the fest?
If you have no answers to this annual tradition, we are here to have your back. The origins of Halloween are ancient and mysterious, dates back hundreds of years. Traditionally known as All Hallows’ Evening, Halloween 2019 falls on Thursday, October 31.
Halloween is celebrated on the eve of the Christian festival of All Saints' Day on November 1. It also marks the beginning of the three-day observance of Allhallowtide, which ends with All Souls' Day on November 2.
What is Halloween and what does it signify?
Halloween is European in its origin, and dates back to the ancient Gaelic festival of Samhain. Translating to ‘Summer’s end’, the day was held to honour the end of the harvest season. The word Halloween is a Scottish term for All Hallows Eve, which means the evening before All Saints' Day.
Historically, Gaels used to believe that there exists a thin wall between the spiritual realm and our world. In order to protect their crops, they would set up places at their dinner tables for good spirits to ward off evil spirits. However, the Trick-or-treat and dressing up tradition came from 16th century Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
