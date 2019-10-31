Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Halloween 2019: What is This Spooky Festival All About?

The origins of Halloween are ancient and mysterious, dates back hundreds of years. Read below to know more about the festival.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Halloween 2019: What is This Spooky Festival All About?
Participant at a Halloween parade/Image for representation

It’s that time of the year when you soak in the spookiest spirits. As the Halloween is fast approaching, people are getting their pumpkins carved and costumes ready. A festival widely celebrated in the Western world, Halloween has now spread its influence over India as well. However, while we know to dress our scariest for a Halloween party, how well do we understand the significance behind celebrating the fest?

Read: Halloween 2019: Check Out These 5 Short Horror Films for Some Chills

If you have no answers to this annual tradition, we are here to have your back. The origins of Halloween are ancient and mysterious, dates back hundreds of years. Traditionally known as All Hallows’ Evening, Halloween 2019 falls on Thursday, October 31.

Halloween is celebrated on the eve of the Christian festival of All Saints' Day on November 1. It also marks the beginning of the three-day observance of Allhallowtide, which ends with All Souls' Day on November 2.

What is Halloween and what does it signify?

Halloween is European in its origin, and dates back to the ancient Gaelic festival of Samhain. Translating to ‘Summer’s end’, the day was held to honour the end of the harvest season. The word Halloween is a Scottish term for All Hallows Eve, which means the evening before All Saints' Day.

Read: Scary Movies Streaming This Halloween: Lights Out on Hotstar, Bird Box on Netflix

Historically, Gaels used to believe that there exists a thin wall between the spiritual realm and our world. In order to protect their crops, they would set up places at their dinner tables for good spirits to ward off evil spirits. However, the Trick-or-treat and dressing up tradition came from 16th century Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Read: Happy Halloween 2019: 10 Spooky Quotes to Lift up Your ‘Spirits’

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram