Halloween 2020: 5 Easy and Quick Makeups Ideas to Create Spooky Look

Halloween, a popular festival in European countries and America is celebrated every year October 31. The festival is also celebrated in urban India. A mixture of customs of pagan and Christian, which is originated from an ancient Celtic seasonal festival to mark the end of the harvest, is celebrated in remembrance of the dead. People celebrate the day by Halloween costume parties, playing pranks on friends, watching horror movies, visiting haunting attractions, doing bonfires and making lanterns out of pumpkins. But one of the most popular ways to celebrate is Halloween costume parties, where people gather in scary costume and make-up.

There are several videos and tutorials available on the internet that can give you some idea for your Halloween 2020 look. Here we have sorted out some of the interesting makeup ideas that you can check out:

If you don’t want to do heavy makeup and want to keep your look simple yet attractive, then this video will surely help you in getting ready for Halloween party.

If you are fond of scary makeup and want to have a real grandeur in your Halloween look, then you must watch these spooky makeup styles to create SFX look for this Halloween.

If you are running out of time to get a Halloween look, try these last-minute makeup ideas which are easy and quick to follow.

If you love highlighter and glitter, try Unicorn look and add a new taste to the Halloween party. You can use some diamond gems and sparkle to create this magical look.

If you want to do something different for Halloween, create this Joker look to stand out. This tutorial will help you to get the Joker look.

Have a happy Halloween!