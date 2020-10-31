Halloween 2020: DIY Costumes to Dress up the Right Way for This Spooky Festival

Halloween is here. Celebrated annually on October 31, the tradition originated from the Celtic festival of Samhain, observed to ward off ghosts. Over the years Halloween has evolved into a day of activities like carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, popularised further by a number of horror movies.

While this year might exactly not be the best for congregating in large numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a little safe trick or treating might not be that bad.

And if nothing else, pulling out a costume and taking those Instagram shots could go a long way in killing the pandemic blues. With so much happening around the world you may not have had enough time to buy that perfect costume. Fear not! These DIY Halloween costumes might just do the trick.

The Bat Halloween Costume: Nothing goes better than dressing up like a spooky bat on Halloween. Wondering how? Use a broken black umbrella and cut into half. Safety pins or hot glue can be used to attach it to the arms of a black hoodie. Fasten the hinges with black tape so that they can easily fold. For ears, you can always use black chart paper on hairbands.

Queen of Hearts: If scary is not your thing, gamble a bit with your look. Wear a simple red gown, but turn it around by adding a collar made up of cards. To make the collar, wrap a large piece of paper around your neck and the staple cards from a deck all around the paper collar. You can layer it up with multiple cards for a grander effect.

Ratatouille anyone? This costume could be the best way to make use of the masks. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us are wearing masks when heading out -- precaution one needs to take while trick or treating or going out for a Halloween party. Why not paint the front of your mask to look like the face of a rat, replete with large teeth and a button nose? For ears, you can always paint some art paper like ears and attach it to a hairband.

Breakfast at Tiffany's: What can be better on Halloween than to go full retro! Sport a LBD (little black dress) and pair it with a chunky statement necklace and a small crown. Tie your hair up into a bun for the extra heaven. Do not forget the opera-length gloves!

Hello Kitty: Another Halloween idea which could put your mask to good use. Try wearing an all grey hoodie. Now using a white mask, paint it grey and add a black nose to it. Cut out tiny strips of hard paper and paste them like whiskers on the mask. Take two pieces of cardboard and paint them gray. Paste them on the top of your hoodie. Paste a makeshift tail on the back of your trousers for good measure.