Halloween 2020: Quotes to Get in the Mood for This Spooky Festival

The festival of Halloween is here. It will be celebrated in countries like the USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and many others on Saturday October 31.

People dress up as scary or supernatural characters on Halloween night. While traditionally, costumes of vampires and witches were used, nowadays, people dress up as contemporary characters as well. Wearing costumes, children go around the neighbourhood, asking ‘trick-or-treat’ and receive candies from their elders.

To make you enter into the Halloween spirit, here are some of the quotes about the spooky festival.

“There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight.”

“When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween.”

“If human beings had genuine courage, they'd wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween,” Douglas Coupland

“There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch,” Robert Brault.

"On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be,” Ava Dellaira.

"Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it's about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves,” Elvis Duran.

"The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween, "Paula Curan.

“Nothing on Earth so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night,” Steve Almond.

“It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare,” Halloween (1978)

“Some people are born for Halloween, and some are just counting the days until Christmas,” Stephen Graham Jones.

“Anyone could see that the wind was a special wind this night, and the darkness took on a special feel because it was All Hallows' Eve,” Ray Bradbury.

“The world turned upside down — in a good way — for one black velvet night,” Karen Fortunati.

“We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones,” Stephen King.