English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Handful of Nuts Daily Can Boost Memory in Elderly
The findings showed that consuming nuts for a long period of time could be the key to better cognitive health, including improved thinking, reasoning and memory in older people.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Aleksandar Zoric/ Istock.com)
Loading...
While age is known as the strongest risk factor for cognitive decline, eating a handful of nuts every day can improve mental health and memory skills by up to 60 per cent, finds a study.
The findings showed that consuming nuts for a long period of time could be the key to better cognitive health, including improved thinking, reasoning and memory in older people.
"By eating more than 10 grams (or two teaspoons) of nuts per day older people could improve their cognitive function by up to 60 per cent — compared to those not eating nuts — effectively warding off what would normally be experienced as a natural two-year cognition decline," said lead researcher Ming Li from the University of South Australia.
The reason could be because peanuts have specific anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that help reduce cognitive decline including dementia.
Nuts are also known to be high in healthy fats, protein and fibre with nutritional properties that can lower cholesterol and improve cognitive health.
The study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging, included 4,822 Chinese adults aged 55 and above.
According to the World Health Organization, the number of people living with dementia globally is at 47 million.
By 2030, this is projected to rise to 75 million and by 2050, global dementia cases are estimated to almost triple.
"Population ageing is one of the most substantial challenges of the twenty-first century," Li said.
"Not only are people living longer...they naturally experience changes to conceptual reasoning, memory, and processing speed.
"While there is no cure for age-related cognitive decline and neurogenerative disease, variations in what people eat are delivering improvements for older people.
"If we can find ways to help older people retain their cognitive health and independence for longer - even by modifying their diet - then this is absolutely worth the effort," Li suggested.
The findings showed that consuming nuts for a long period of time could be the key to better cognitive health, including improved thinking, reasoning and memory in older people.
"By eating more than 10 grams (or two teaspoons) of nuts per day older people could improve their cognitive function by up to 60 per cent — compared to those not eating nuts — effectively warding off what would normally be experienced as a natural two-year cognition decline," said lead researcher Ming Li from the University of South Australia.
The reason could be because peanuts have specific anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that help reduce cognitive decline including dementia.
Nuts are also known to be high in healthy fats, protein and fibre with nutritional properties that can lower cholesterol and improve cognitive health.
The study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging, included 4,822 Chinese adults aged 55 and above.
According to the World Health Organization, the number of people living with dementia globally is at 47 million.
By 2030, this is projected to rise to 75 million and by 2050, global dementia cases are estimated to almost triple.
"Population ageing is one of the most substantial challenges of the twenty-first century," Li said.
"Not only are people living longer...they naturally experience changes to conceptual reasoning, memory, and processing speed.
"While there is no cure for age-related cognitive decline and neurogenerative disease, variations in what people eat are delivering improvements for older people.
"If we can find ways to help older people retain their cognitive health and independence for longer - even by modifying their diet - then this is absolutely worth the effort," Li suggested.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
- IPL 2019 | Don't Care if I'm Judged on Not Winning the IPL: Kohli
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results