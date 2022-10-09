Handle Your Relationship Arguments Better Using These Tips

No relationship is conflict-free- whether it’s your relationship with your parents, siblings, friends, or partner. Every individual has been brought up differently and approaches situations in their own way. They have different perspectives, opinions, and principles. You can have differences of opinion and disagreements on various subjects, however, communicating in an effective way without disrespecting or hurting the other person is important as well. You can have differences of opinion and disagreements on various subjects, however, communicating in an effective way without disrespecting or hurting the other person is important as well. Being understanding is the key to a healthy relationship.

Conflicts are normal, however incessant fighting can be a result of some underlying unresolved issues which you and your partner need to work on. Choose to talk it out if something is bothering you, instead of holding it back and letting your partner assume.

Here are a few ways you can resolve conflicts:

Boundaries: Whether in an argument or otherwise, everyone deserves to be treated with respect. However, if your partner crosses the boundary and swears at you, belittles you, or mocks you, ask them to stop right away. Walk away from the argument right away.

Address the real issue

Sometimes a minor statement can trigger anger and lead to an argument due to unresolved past issues. Make sure that you get to the root of the problem and address the actual issue. Instead of choosing to argue, you can talk it out with your partner.

Drop the matter if there’s no solution: In case of conflict, who wins the argument is not important. Always remember that it is you both versus the issue which needs tackling. Do not let a conflict take the pedestal. Choose to back down or agree to disagree if you cannot find a proper solution and drop the matter.

Compromise and middle grounds

In case of conflict or to avoid a possible conflict, both of you should compromise where possible.

Own up to your mistakes: Do not let your ego get the better of you and hamper the relationship. If you have made a mistake, own it up and apologize. Take accountability for your actions instead of blaming the partner.

Don’t argue when you’re in a bad mood: Instead of handling an issue when you’re in a bad mood, call for a time-out and deal with it when both of you have calmed down and can think rationally. A bad mood will only escalate the conflict.

