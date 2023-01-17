Hanif Kureishi Reveals Salman Rushdie Wrote To Him Every Day Since His Accident

Oscar-nominated British screenwriter Hanif Kureishi had a near-fatal fall on Boxing Day in Rome. Since then, he has been unable to move his arms and legs as he continues to stay in hospital. Through an experience that he described as “humiliating, degrading and a burden for others”, he has now revealed that fellow author Salman Rushdie has been his source of courage. Rushdie had written to Kureishi daily since his accident.

The Buddha Of Suburbia author gives lengthy updates on his recovery on his Twitter page. In one such tweet, he mentioned that his friend Rushdie, whom he called “one of the bravest men I know” writes to him every single day, and encourages him to keep his patience. “He should know. He gives me courage,” Kureishi wrote.

My friend Salman Rushdie, one of the bravest men I know, a man who has stood up to the most evil form of Islamofascism, writes to me every single day, encouraging patience. He should know. He gives me courage.— Hanif Kureishi (@Hanifkureishi) January 9, 2023

Hanif Kureishi, in a series of tweets, explained how the fall actually took place. A casual day for Kureishi, he was watching Liverpool versus Aston Villa game during the FA Cup. Having sipped half a beer, the screenwriter began to feel dizzy. After taking a walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, he was heading back to his apartment. Upon feeling dizzy, he leaned forward and put his head between his legs. A few minutes later he woke up, “in a pool of blood,” with his neck “in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me.”

Heartbreakingly, the author mentioned there is a possibility that he might never be able to walk again, or even hold a pen.

The author also asked his followers for assistance. Requesting for people to let him know of any voice-assisted hardware and software that would allow him “to watch, write and begin work again, and continue some kind of half life”.

Dear followers,I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall. — Hanif Kureishi (@Hanifkureishi) January 6, 2023

Salman Rushdie himself had been subjected to serious injuries. He lost sight in one eye and use of one of his hands after he was brutally stabbed twelve times. This happened on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, New York, while he was preparing to deliver a lecture in August 2022.

The novelist’s The Satanic Verses had triggered quite some controversy since its publication in 1988. The Indian-born British author received several death threats for it, including from Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

