Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Everything You Need to Know About the Auspicious Occasion

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti today, on May 29. As part of the festival special rituals including Archana, Abhishek and nivedan will be performed at the Sri Prasanna Anjaneya temple which falls in the path towards the main temple.Special puja will also be performed at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, Konetigattu temple also by TTD. The devotees would also throng Japali Theer-tham on this day. Hanuman Jayanti is also being celebrated at the Japali Teertham in the Seshachalam forest near the Akasa Ganga Teertham.According to Hindu mythology, Hanuman was born to Kesari and Anjana Devi, with the blessings of Lord Siva. He is also known as the son of Vayu (Pavanputra). Since He is Anjana's son, He also bears the name of Anjaneya. Lord Hanuman is one among the principal characters in Ramayana as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. We find His mention in Mahabharata, Puranas as well as some Jain texts too.Notably, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year by the people in India to commemorate the birth of the Hindu Lord, Hanuman. While it is celebrated for 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month in the rest of India, in Andhra Pradesh devotees begin 41-days Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima and conclude it on Hanuman Jayanthi day. Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated by the Telugu speaking people in a unique way with the 41-day Hanuman Jayanti Deeksha in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.Hanuman Deeksha is quite similar to one observed during the Sabarimala Mandalam season by Ayyappa devotees. During the 41-day Diksha period, Anjaneya devotees conduct special pujas at home and abstain from liquor, meat, smoking and sex. The devotees wear special Hanuman Deeksha mala, orange dhoti and walk without footwear during the Vratam period.The 41-day penance ends with a visit to important pilgrim centres or temples in Andhra Pradesh dedicated to Hanuman or Lord Ram. Devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by visiting Hanuman temples and offering prayers to him. They chant the‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to please the monkey god Lord Hanuman.According to certain scriptures, North India celebrates Hanuman Jayanti on the 15th day on the month of Chaitra to celebrate his birthday, while in Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated to mark the occasion when Lord Hanuman met Lord Rama. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu observe the auspicious day on different dates.