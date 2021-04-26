Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Significance

Hanuman Jayanti is a religious festival for Hindus to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Hanuman. The day is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. Hanuman Jayanti is observed during different times of the year, according to their regional beliefs and the type of calendar people follow. Hanuman Jayanti observed during Chaitra Purnima is mostly celebrated in North Indian states.

Lord Hanuman is known as one of the biggest devotees of Lord Rama. He helped Lord Ram to defeat Ravana after Sita’s abduction. Hanuman is believed to be the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. It is said that he has devoted his life to Lord Rama and Sita. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman has magical powers with which he conquers evil spirits.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer prayers, visit temple and apply tilak of orange sindoor on their foreheads. Lord Hanuman is said to have intent, grit, physical energy and the ability to transform into any form.

Know about the date, timings, significance, and Puja vidhi:

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Date and timings

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 27. The Purnima tithi begins at 12:44 pm on April 26 and will prevail till 09:01 am on April 27.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

Devotees worship Lord Hanuman by offering flowers and garlands. They recite Hanuman Chalisa as well as Sundarkand and Ramayana to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. People also light Diyas with ghee and pour mustard oil on the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Significance

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship the god with great enthusiasm and fervor. The day is quite significant for Hindus, especially for Brahmacharis, wrestlers and bodybuilders. Lord Hanuman is known by many names such as Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti and Rudra. The devotees of the Lord Hanuman seek blessings for their bright future.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here