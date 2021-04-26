Hanuman Jayanti: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images and Quotes to Share

Hanuman Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman all across India. Usually, celebrated on the full moon during Chaitra month, the day is considered very auspicious by the devotees as they observe fast and perform various religious ceremonies. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed from 12 in the afternoon of April 26 till 9 in the evening of April 27.

On this auspicious occasion, wish your dear ones by sending messages, quotes and images:

1. Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

2. I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

3. Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

4. Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. May he shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

5. Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

6. Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

7. May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

8. Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

9. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

10. May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti bring along in your life much more happiness and positivity and keep you blessed. Warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

