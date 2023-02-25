You drink 8 glasses of water everyday like preached by the OGs but still your skin doesn’t look as plump and hydrated as the others. You just don’t understand what you are doing wrong. Believe it or not but with that prescribed limit to water, certain vegetables when eaten in moderation do keep your skin hydrated.

Our skin is the largest organ of the body, and it is important to keep it hydrated to maintain its health and glow. While topical moisturizers can help, true hydration comes from within. Specific foods that are rich in water and other nutrients that can help keep your skin hydrated, including fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Certified Nutritionist, and CEO, Nutracy Lifestyle, says, “Proper hydration is essential for maintaining healthy skin, and it’s not just about drinking enough water. Eating foods that are rich in water content and nutrients can also help to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.”

Like any other organ in your body, your skin also requires water to stay hydrated. Your nutrition can contribute to the health and hydration of your skin.

“Our skin needs more than simply topical treatments to stay properly hydrated. You can nourish your skin from the inside out by eating the correct food for skin hydration,” believes Dr. Proova Shah (MBBS & MD Skin), Consultant Medical & Aesthetic Dermatologist.

Shah and Patil share some essential foods that can hydrate your skin from within:

Cucumber: It seems a bit tough to consume eight glasses of water each day. Try to add cucumber to your daily diet because it contains more than 90% water. It is both hydrating and a cooling snack. Cucumber also includes minerals, antioxidants, vitamin C, and vitamin K.

Watermelon: Watermelon is another water-rich fruit that is also a great source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect your skin from sun damage.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are rich in water and vitamin C, which are both essential for healthy skin. They also contain lycopene, which can protect your skin from damage caused by UV radiation.

Leafy greens: Leafy greens such as lettuce, spinach, and kale are also great sources of water and vitamins that can help to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that can help to protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. They are also high in water and vitamins.

Coconut water: Coconut water is a great natural source of electrolytes and minerals, which can help to hydrate your skin from within. It also contains cytokinins, which can help to prevent the signs of aging.

Avocado: Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, which can help to keep your skin moisturized and supple. They are also rich in vitamin E, which can protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Also Read: Why Does Your Skincare Routine Not Work? Find Out From Experts

Broccoli: Broccoli is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

Yogurt: We all know, yogurt is packed with nutrients and water that are good for you and improve your overall health. It has many vitamins and minerals that support healthy bones. When you regularly add yogurt to your diet, It will help you to achieve hydrated skin and other health advantages because of its high water content.

Almonds: Almonds are one of the greatest foods to eat for moisturized skin since they are high in vitamin E. Monounsaturated fats and antioxidants aid in retaining hydration and giving your skin moisture.

Fish: Cold-water fish like salmon, tuna, and herring can be good for your health. These fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. By eating these fish, you can remove toxins, and keep moisture in your skin. Your skin seems more nourished and shining. Moreover, these fish are also a great source of nutrients that help maintain your cells proactive, leading to their better working and beauty.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help to hydrate your skin from within and keep it healthy and glowing. Remember to also drink plenty of water throughout the day to ensure that you stay properly hydrated.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here