Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022: Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY ANDHRA PRADESH FORMATION DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The southern state of Andhra Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, after years of clamour for merging the Telugu-speaking regions of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with Andhra state. Under the State Reorganisation Act of 1956, the new state of Andhra Pradesh was formed.

For nearly 60 years, the state observed Andhra Pradesh formation day until the bifurcation of the state resulted in the separation of Telangana as a new state. Andhra Pradesh resumed its celebrations of Andhra Pradesh day in 2019 after the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government came to power.

In light of that, we are sharing some heartwarming wishes, quotes, and messages that you can send to your loved ones, greeting them on Andhra Pradesh Formation day.

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, may the Lord always keep this land peaceful and prosperous. Warm wishes to the wonderful people of Andhra Pradesh on their state Formation Day. Wishing the state prosperity and peace. On Andhra Pradesh Formation day, wishing the state endless growth and boundless happiness Greetings to all the people of Andhra Pradesh and tribute to all who participated in the struggle and sacrificed their lives for the cause. May their souls rest in peace Greetings to all the people of Andhra Pradesh on the anniversary of Andhra Pradesh Formation day. I wish you harmony and progress Wishing you a very Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day everyone. We are truly blessed to have our own state and together we must make it the greatest The onus of the success and prosperity of our state lies on our shoulders and that is what the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day inspires us to do Greetings to my sisters and brothers, may our state always be happy, healthy and successful

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here