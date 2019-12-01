Happy Anniversary Nickyanka: Throwback Pics from Priyanka and Nick’s Wedding

It will be a year since Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony on December 1 in the presence of friends and family. The East meets West wedding where the couple first exchanged vows in a traditional Christian white wedding, saw Chopra look radiant in a high-neck gown designed by Ralph Lauren, replete with a 75-foot-long tulle veil, while Jonas looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo. For Chopra’s Hindu wedding ceremony, she wore a custom red lehenga by Sabyasachi and accesorised it with Mughal-inspired jewellery.

The wedding, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, took place barely four months after the two got engaged in July 2018.

One year in, here are a few throwback pictures from the couple’s fairytale wedding one must revisit:

When the couple looked brimming with joy at the mehendi ceremony

Priyanka sported a folk-inspired, multi-coloured attire, inspired by a vintage Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla collection for the mehendi ceremony that perfectly captured the spirit of Rajasthan. Nick on his part, wore an embroidered white kurta and accessoried it with aviator shades. The silly grins on the faces of the couple just went on to highlight the moment of bliss pre-wedding. Amid other things, Priyanka wrote alongside the image, "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," highlighting the merging of two vastly separate identities.

The time when Priyanka, Sophie and Parineeti were in the same frame

The image from the Mehendi ceremony saw bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra celebrating with cousin Parineeti and sister-in-law Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. While Parineeti looked radiant in a yellow lehenga, Sophie too looked beautiful in Indian attire replete with jhumkas and henna patterns on her hands.

When the couple looked like Indian royalty

Simply captioned, "And forever starts now," the image from Nickyanka's wedding captured a poignant moment during the ceremony when the couple looked lost in each other. Priyanka wore a custom red lehenga by Sabyasachi with a matching red veil and Mughal-inspired jewellery, while Nick looked straight out of a fairytale in a cream coloured sherwani, replete with a bejewelled pagdi.

The white wedding moment

The image, showcasing the couple, with Nick kissing Priyanka's hand makes for stuff fairytales are made up of. The couple looks blissful; Priyanka in her traditional Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in his tuxedo was once again simply captioned, "And forever starts now..."

When the families came together

Priyanka posted the image where the entire Jonas and Chopra clan can be seen posing post the wedding, alongside the caption, "This is us. My family..., really bringing in the point about the amalgamation of two cultures and ideologies, all for love.

