Happy Anniversary Virushka: 5 Times the Couple was Twinning and Winning
Apart from being excellent in their respective fields, Anushka and Virat are also big fashion enthusiasts and both of them have their respective fashion lines.
Virushka
When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017, their wedding pictures had caused a storm on the internet. The couple took their vows in a closed and private affair in Tuscany, South Italy on December 11 and today marks two years of their nuptial.
The ace cricketer and the award-winning actress together make a power couple of India, setting the bar of a happy marriage, higher and higher. Time and again, the two have proved their love, support and affection for each other.
Apart from being excellent in their respective fields, Anushka and Virat are also big fashion enthusiasts and both of them have their respective fashion lines. The couple also love twinning with their clothes, and often win hearts online with their adorable pictures.
On their second wedding anniversary, here are 5 times when the actor-cricketer couple twinned their outfits:
Love in monochrome
Anushka and Virat are twinning in their casual white tees and black shorts. She can be seen in an oversized tee by Stella McCartney, tucked in a pair of black shorts. Virat too, chose to dress up like his lover by picking a white loose T-shirt, with black knee-length shorts.
Striped!
In another instance, both Anushka and Virat chose stripes for the day. Although the colours are different, the pattern of the stripes is coordinated in vertical lines.
Black is the colour
In this picture, the couple chose black for the day. Where Anushka chose to pair her black tee with a pair of black jeans, Virat kept it more athletic in a pair of black shorts with his black tee.
Black is back
The duo has been seen wearing black colours together a number of times. The couple was out on a dinner date when they were snapped.
It’s white time!
Moving on from black, the couple chose white colour to twin this time for their airport look.
