English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Baisakhi 2019: 5 Traditional Delicacies You Must Try This Punjabi New Year
This Baisakhi get ready to share these traditional scrumptious delicacies with your friends and relatives on this special day.
This Baisakhi get ready to share these traditional scrumptious delicacies with your friends and relatives on this special day.
Loading...
Punjabis around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi today, marking the harvest time of Rabi (winter) crops. One of the most significant festivals by Punjabis, the festival is celebrated on the first day of Baisakh, therefore it is also known as Baisakhi alternatively.
While Punjabis are known for their love for food, be it savouring Makki di roti and Sarson da saag, or distributing free food through langars, it’s time for our readers to know some of the traditional Punjabi delicacies that can be savoured to celebrate Baisakhi.
Peeley Chawal
Peeley chawal is a staple food in Punjabi households during Baisakhi celebrations. Also known as meethe chawal or Kesari chawal, this delicious combination is made of rice, sweetened using sugar syrup. Aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and a whole lot of dry fruits and nuts are also added to give a striking taste to this dish. A pinch of saffron is added to add some fragrance and colour to the rice.
Punjabi Kadhi
Do not miss out on traditional Punjabi kadhi pakoda, which is one of the finest examples of Punjab’s rich food culture. The spicy and sour flavour adds magic to the kadhi, prepared with a perfect blend of curd, besan, and spices.
Gud Ka Halwa
While you might have tried Punjabi Kada Prasad in some or the other Gurudwara, Punjab has a rich history of finger-licking desserts and adding on to this list is gud ka halwa. This widely relished delicacy is prepared with oodles of ghee and jaggery.
Chole Bhature
It’s impossible to talk about Punjabi food and omitting Chole Bhature from the list. The combination of soft bhaturas and chickpeas cooked with masala will definitely make your day. Add some fried chillies and dahi to add to the taste.
Makki Ki Roti with Sarson Ka Saag
It’s impossible to conclude this list with Punjab’s patent food item. This combination of corn flour chapati with cooked mustard greens needs no introduction. Apart from being delicious, healthy and extremely nutritious, this dish has to be a part of every Punjabi festivity.
While Punjabis are known for their love for food, be it savouring Makki di roti and Sarson da saag, or distributing free food through langars, it’s time for our readers to know some of the traditional Punjabi delicacies that can be savoured to celebrate Baisakhi.
Peeley Chawal
Peeley chawal is a staple food in Punjabi households during Baisakhi celebrations. Also known as meethe chawal or Kesari chawal, this delicious combination is made of rice, sweetened using sugar syrup. Aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and a whole lot of dry fruits and nuts are also added to give a striking taste to this dish. A pinch of saffron is added to add some fragrance and colour to the rice.
Punjabi Kadhi
Do not miss out on traditional Punjabi kadhi pakoda, which is one of the finest examples of Punjab’s rich food culture. The spicy and sour flavour adds magic to the kadhi, prepared with a perfect blend of curd, besan, and spices.
Gud Ka Halwa
While you might have tried Punjabi Kada Prasad in some or the other Gurudwara, Punjab has a rich history of finger-licking desserts and adding on to this list is gud ka halwa. This widely relished delicacy is prepared with oodles of ghee and jaggery.
Chole Bhature
It’s impossible to talk about Punjabi food and omitting Chole Bhature from the list. The combination of soft bhaturas and chickpeas cooked with masala will definitely make your day. Add some fried chillies and dahi to add to the taste.
Makki Ki Roti with Sarson Ka Saag
It’s impossible to conclude this list with Punjab’s patent food item. This combination of corn flour chapati with cooked mustard greens needs no introduction. Apart from being delicious, healthy and extremely nutritious, this dish has to be a part of every Punjabi festivity.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
- This is how Jeremey 'Hawkeye' Renner Avoids Giving Spoilers for 'Avengers Endgame'
- Amber Heard Claims Ex-husband Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her
- Instagram Couple Gets a Thumbs Down For 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results