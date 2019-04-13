Happy Baisakhi 2019: 5 Traditional Delicacies You Must Try This Punjabi New Year

Punjabis around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi today, marking the harvest time of Rabi (winter) crops. One of the most significant festivals by Punjabis, the festival is celebrated on the first day of Baisakh, therefore it is also known as Baisakhi alternatively.While Punjabis are known for their love for food, be it savouring Makki di roti and Sarson da saag, or distributing free food through langars, it’s time for our readers to know some of the traditional Punjabi delicacies that can be savoured to celebrate Baisakhi.Peeley chawal is a staple food in Punjabi households during Baisakhi celebrations. Also known as meethe chawal or Kesari chawal, this delicious combination is made of rice, sweetened using sugar syrup. Aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and a whole lot of dry fruits and nuts are also added to give a striking taste to this dish. A pinch of saffron is added to add some fragrance and colour to the rice.Do not miss out on traditional Punjabi kadhi pakoda, which is one of the finest examples of Punjab’s rich food culture. The spicy and sour flavour adds magic to the kadhi, prepared with a perfect blend of curd, besan, and spices.While you might have tried Punjabi Kada Prasad in some or the other Gurudwara, Punjab has a rich history of finger-licking desserts and adding on to this list is gud ka halwa. This widely relished delicacy is prepared with oodles of ghee and jaggery.It’s impossible to talk about Punjabi food and omitting Chole Bhature from the list. The combination of soft bhaturas and chickpeas cooked with masala will definitely make your day. Add some fried chillies and dahi to add to the taste.It’s impossible to conclude this list with Punjab’s patent food item. This combination of corn flour chapati with cooked mustard greens needs no introduction. Apart from being delicious, healthy and extremely nutritious, this dish has to be a part of every Punjabi festivity.