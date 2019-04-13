English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Baisakhi 2019: All You Need to Know About the Festival & How it is Celebrated
Vaisakhi also known as Baisakhi, Vaishakhi, or Vasakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is celebrated on April 13 every year.
Amritsar: Students, in traditional Punjabi attire, sing folk songs and perform folk dances as they take part in the Vaisakhi celebrations at a wheat field in Amritsar, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
The festival of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi celebrated on April 13 every year is significant for various reasons.
For centuries, farmers in Punjab and its adjoining areas have observed Baisakhi as a day of thanking the Almighty for the bountiful harvest and praying for future prosperity.
Baisakhi also holds significance for Sikhs as it was on this day, in 1699, that the Tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the ‘Khalsa Panth’ or the ‘Order of Pure Ones’ at a gathering in wake of the religious oppression the community was facing at the hands of Mughal rulers. Five Sikhs who paid heed to the Guru’s call for fighting oppression would be eventually be known as the ‘Panj Pyare’ or ‘Beloved Five’ and are considered to be the first people to have been initiated into the ‘Khalsa Panth’.
This year the day will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in which hundreds of Indians were killed on the orders of British army official General Dyer in Punjab’s Amritsar city on April 14, 1919.
Where is it celebrated?
Apart from celebrations in north India, Sikhs and other Punjabi diaspora communities commemorate the festival around the world in countries like Canada and the UK.
Punjab’s folk dance, Bhangra, is an important feature of fairs held across North India and elsewhere.
What is Nagar Kirtan?
Devotees also visit Gudwaras, specially decked up for the festival, and participate in street processions called 'Nagar Kirtans' that feature singing, scripture-reciting and hymn-chanting.
Major celebrations are held in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib, where Guru Gobind Singh is said to have established the ‘Khalsa Panth’.
For centuries, farmers in Punjab and its adjoining areas have observed Baisakhi as a day of thanking the Almighty for the bountiful harvest and praying for future prosperity.
Baisakhi also holds significance for Sikhs as it was on this day, in 1699, that the Tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the ‘Khalsa Panth’ or the ‘Order of Pure Ones’ at a gathering in wake of the religious oppression the community was facing at the hands of Mughal rulers. Five Sikhs who paid heed to the Guru’s call for fighting oppression would be eventually be known as the ‘Panj Pyare’ or ‘Beloved Five’ and are considered to be the first people to have been initiated into the ‘Khalsa Panth’.
This year the day will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in which hundreds of Indians were killed on the orders of British army official General Dyer in Punjab’s Amritsar city on April 14, 1919.
Where is it celebrated?
Apart from celebrations in north India, Sikhs and other Punjabi diaspora communities commemorate the festival around the world in countries like Canada and the UK.
Punjab’s folk dance, Bhangra, is an important feature of fairs held across North India and elsewhere.
What is Nagar Kirtan?
Devotees also visit Gudwaras, specially decked up for the festival, and participate in street processions called 'Nagar Kirtans' that feature singing, scripture-reciting and hymn-chanting.
Major celebrations are held in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib, where Guru Gobind Singh is said to have established the ‘Khalsa Panth’.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government Banks on Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019
- World Cup Redux: In 1996, It All Ends in Tears at Eden Gardens
- This is how Jeremey 'Hawkeye' Renner Avoids Giving Spoilers for 'Avengers Endgame'
- SpaceX Falcon Heavy Triple Landing: A Look at Technology Powering the World’s Heaviest Rocket
- Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results