Happy Baisakhi 2019: Greeting and Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones on WhatsApp

Greetings and wishes are an integral part of festivals. So to help you celebrate Baisakhi 2019 and wish your near and dear ones, we compiled 10 greetings you can share on the festive occasion.Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is celebrated as a thanksgiving festival by farmers across Punjab and other north Indian states. The Baisakhi festival also holds significance for Sikhs as it was on this day in the 17th century that their Tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the ‘Khalsa Panth’ or the ‘Order of Pure Ones’. So go ahead and spread some love on this special occasion.Here are the greetings, messages and wallpapers to share with your loved ones on Baisakhi 2019:1. It's Baisakhi! The time to harvest the ripening Rabi crop. So get into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.2. May this special day of Baisakhi hold in store - the fulfilment of all hopes and dreams that you aspire for. Have a joyous Baisakhi.3. May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve. Have a wonderful day.4. Baisakhi is here to celebrate and enjoy. Time to dress up and get ready, to dance and sing. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.5. From miles away, I’m sending my heartiest wishes your way.Happy Baisakhi!6. It is Baisakhi. So let us dance and party. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.7. It is time to dance and party. Let us celebrate Baisakhi With everlasting happiness and joy. Wishing you very Happy Baisakhi.8. Accept my warmest wishes for you and your family this Baisakhi. May you have a bountiful year ahead!9. I cooked some sweets this Baisakhi, too bad you can’t have some. Nevertheless, I’m sending this greeting from miles away. Happy Baisakhi.10. As my dearest friend, you’re one of those special people I want to wish Happy Baisakhi. May you have a blessed and wonderful life ahead!