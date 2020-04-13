Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

On the merry occasion of Baisakhi, wish your loved ones by sending these messages and greetings.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 13, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Happy Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones
Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Gurdwara Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji on the occassion of Baisakhi in Lucknow on Thursday. (Image: PTI Photo by Nand Kumar)

Baisakhi, is being observed on April 13. It is an annual religious festival in Sikhism and is primarily celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and North India.

Baisakhi is a harvest festival which also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.

On this day, Guru Gobind Singh laid the foundation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors.

On Baisakhi 2020, you can send messages and wishes to your friends and family members

-- I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead.

-- Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi.

-- May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi 2020 with our love and joy.

-- No more sad faces, no more tears, it Baisakhi spread everywhere only cheer.

-- On this Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi.

-- May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi 2020 with our love and joy.

-- Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi.

-- May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi 2020.

-- Happy Baisakhi 2020, the God is showering blessings come under the sun to receive that full.

-- Wishing you festival of harvest with love and joy. Hope god bless you with the best, Happy Baisakhi.

