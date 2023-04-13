Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share in English, Punjabi on Vaisakhi

HAPPY BAISAKHI 2023: VAISAKHI WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi in some parts of the country, is a significant festival mainly celebrated by Sikhs and people of Punjab. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14. The festival marks the start of the harvest season. Baisakhi also reflects on the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh. The occasion is observed by the Hindu community as well, as it marks the beginning of the Hindu solar New Year.

ALSO READ: Baisakhi 2023: History, Significance and Celebrations of Vaisakhi

The festival is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm, especially in Punjab and neighbouring states like Haryana. If you want to extend wishes of the festival to your loved ones, here are some messages we have curated for you.

Baisakhi 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. May you sing the song of happiness! May you blossom like the fresh beautiful flowers! May each day make you stronger! I wish you always walk on the path of truthfulness. Happy Baisakhi 2023!

2. ਇਸ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ‘ਤੇ, ਆਓ ਪ੍ਰਾਰਥਨਾ ਕਰੀਏ, ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇਕ ਸਾਲ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਨਵੇਂ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ, ਨਵੀਂ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਦੋਸਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਘਾਟ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ, ਮਈ, ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ਤੋਂ ਰੱਬ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਬਰਕਤ ਦੇਵੇ. ਧੰਨ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ!

3. Celebrate today and continue to celebrate in spirit every day the creation of the Khalsa. Happy Vaisakhi 2023!

4. May divine blessings shower on you and bring new hope, new joy and cheer. I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous Vaisakhi.

5. No more sad faces, no more tears, Baisakhi spread everywhere only cheer.

6. On this Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. Happy Baisakhi.

7. May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest.

8. My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Vaisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!

9. May god shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. This festival brings you the best growth. Happy Baisakhi!

10. On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and prosperity. May God bless you in the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

11. Wishing you the festival of harvest with love and joy. Hope god bless you with the best, Happy Baisakhi.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here