Happy Baisakhi: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi is celebrated as a harvest festival in Punjab. It also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. In 1699, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh formed the Khalsa Panth on this day. On Baisakhi 2021, you can send messages and wishes to your loved ones.

1. On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

2. May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve.

3.Every day, every minute and every second is hope. So let’s hope best for all. Happy Baisakhi.

4. Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

5. Let us have fun and dance on this Baisakhi. It is the day to celebrate, As happiness spreads around you. Wishing you a Happy Baisakhi 2021…!!

6. Sending my heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. I wish you enjoy this festive day with high spirits and great joy. Happy Baisakhi to you!

7. May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfill all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!!

8. It's Baisakhi! So get into the joyful mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums. Happy Baisakhi!

9. May you enjoy the bright and blessed Baisakhi full of feasts and festivities to enjoy, full of love of your dear ones to cherish. Happy Baisakhi to you.

10. I wish that you and your family celebrate the joyous occasion of Baisakhi with happiness and fun. May you be blessed with a prosperous and successful year ahead. Happy Baisakhi 2021.

