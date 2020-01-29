Happy Basant Panchami 2020: Best Rangoli Designs and Decoration Ideas

Basant Panchami is celebrated across the country to worship goddess Saraswati. According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Magh month (January-February).

Basant means spring and this festival marks the end of winter and onset of spring. People from Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Assam among others celebrate the festival with fervor.

People get up early in the morning, clean their houses, decorate them with flowers and beautiful rangolis and pray to the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

The colour yellow is an intrinsic part the festival, which represents energy, light and freshness.

Rangolis drawn in households are made from pastes of dry flour, flower petals, coloured rice and sand.

The colour yellow is closely associated with Basant Panchami, yellow flower pastes and synthetic colours are used to make the rangoli.

B eautiful designs are drawn around the puja room and on the thresholds of houses. Some households opt for ready-made pastes or powder.

Rangoli stickers are also quite popular on Basant Panchami. Stickers of deity’s footprint and flowery designs are easily available in the markets.

Rangoli is seen as harbinger of good luck and so it is common in Hindu festivals.

If one wants to draw innovative designs to light up their Basant Panchami celebrations, they can opt to go through video clips available online.

Here are some of the rangolis for seeking inspiration.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.