Happy Bhogi 2020: Here's How Ram Charan, Varun Tej Wished Fans

The four-day-long Pongal celebrations across the country have begun from Tuesday, January 14. Bhogi falls on the first day of the Pongal celebrations that is celebrated on the last day of Tamil month of Margazhi. Bhogi 2020 was celebrated with zeal and fervour in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On Bhogi 2020, celebrities from the South including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej took to Twitter to share pictures from their Bhogi celebrations.

Telugu star Varun Tej posted a picture of himself with children as he wished his fans Happy Bhohi. The actor tweeted, "Me and my cuties wishing you all a very happy bhogi! #bhogi #festivemood."

Me and my cuties wishing you all a very happy bhogi!#bhogi #festivemood pic.twitter.com/i1rZklo2rd — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 14, 2020

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a boomerang video on his Twitter as he extended his wish to his fans on Bhogi 2020. In the video, he is seen standing in front of bonfire, popularly known as Bhogimantalu.

Actor of upcoming Telugu action film RRR actor Ram Charan posted a couple of pictures as he wished his fans Happy Bhogi. In of the pictures, Ram Charan is seen lying with the Sun setting at his background. Another picture showcases decorations for Bhogi and Pongal 2020.

Jr NTR also took to his Twitter wishing people a Happy Bhogi and Makar Sankranti.

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి మరియు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very happy #Bhogi and #Sankranthi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2020

On the day of Bhogi, people discard old things as they believe that it removes negativity from their lives. They embrace new things as it helps bring change or transformation. The festival of Bhogi sees people worshipping Lord Indra, the God of clouds and rain and praying for a good agricultural year ahead.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.