1-min read

Happy Bhogi 2020: Here's How Ram Charan, Varun Tej Wished Fans

The festival of Bhogi sees people worshipping Lord Indra, the God of clouds and rain and praying for a good agricultural year ahead.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Happy Bhogi 2020: Here's How Ram Charan, Varun Tej Wished Fans
Image: Instagram

The four-day-long Pongal celebrations across the country have begun from Tuesday, January 14. Bhogi falls on the first day of the Pongal celebrations that is celebrated on the last day of Tamil month of Margazhi. Bhogi 2020 was celebrated with zeal and fervour in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On Bhogi 2020, celebrities from the South including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej took to Twitter to share pictures from their Bhogi celebrations.

Telugu star Varun Tej posted a picture of himself with children as he wished his fans Happy Bhohi. The actor tweeted, "Me and my cuties wishing you all a very happy bhogi! #bhogi #festivemood."

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a boomerang video on his Twitter as he extended his wish to his fans on Bhogi 2020. In the video, he is seen standing in front of bonfire, popularly known as Bhogimantalu.

Actor of upcoming Telugu action film RRR actor Ram Charan posted a couple of pictures as he wished his fans Happy Bhogi. In of the pictures, Ram Charan is seen lying with the Sun setting at his background. Another picture showcases decorations for Bhogi and Pongal 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Happy BHOGI !!!

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Jr NTR also took to his Twitter wishing people a Happy Bhogi and Makar Sankranti.

On the day of Bhogi, people discard old things as they believe that it removes negativity from their lives. They embrace new things as it helps bring change or transformation. The festival of Bhogi sees people worshipping Lord Indra, the God of clouds and rain and praying for a good agricultural year ahead.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

