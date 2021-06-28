Happy Birthday Aanand L Rai: Top 5 Movies by the Filmmaker-producer

Director-producer Aanand L. Rai is well-known in Bollywood for directing and producing romantic comedies. His films have gained greater attention at the box office due to the themes he picks for them. Rai began his career as an assistant to his elder brother, TV director Ravi Rai, on TV shows before making his debut film with the psychological thriller, Strangers.

Bringing to you today, on the special occasion of his birthday, the best 5 movies directed and produced by Rai:

NIL BATTEY SANNATA

It is a touching storey of Chanda and her daughter Apu, who lives in Agra but is not a diligent student. While Apu doesn’t dream large, Chanda has big dreams she wants her daughter to achieve. Chanda works four jobs to make ends meet and earn enough money to provide Apu with the career she desires. The portrayal of the mother-daughter combo (Swara Bhaskar and Ria Shukla) makes Nil Battey Sannata a must-see film. It conveys a powerful message about how education can transform one’s life.

RAANJHANAA

Raanjhanaa is a timeless love storey that follows Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) and Kundan on their journey (Dhanush). Kundan gives up his love when he discovers Zoya has fallen for someone else. Dhanush portrays a native Varanasi lad, while Abhay and Sonam play JNU peers. The film depicts the path of a 13-year-old kid in love who grows into a dedicated young man.

TANU WEDS MANU RETURNS

It is the narrative of a couple who face difficulties that led to the dissolution of their four-year marriage. The husband is then discovered having emotions for a young student who resembles his wife. There is an instant joy that keeps you smiling, cheering, and wondering all through the film.

NEWTON

The film is a must-see by Rai, and it depicts the journey of a government servant being sent to a politically vulnerable area in Central India for electoral responsibility, and how, despite numerous hurdles from security services and the impending fear of commie rebel guerrilla attacks, he tries to hold a fair and free election.

TUMBBAD

This film is about a father and his son who come into contact with a fabled demon while looking for hidden riches in 19th-century India. The plot focuses on three generations of a Brahmin family. The narrative focuses on human nature and their insatiable desire. The work of Sohum Shah and others is outstanding, making this a must-see film. Rai produced this movie in collaboration with Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah.

