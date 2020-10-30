Happy Birthday Abhijeet Bhattacharya: Here are His Top 5 Songs

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, one of the renowned playback singers of Bollywood who has sung more than 6000 songs in around 1000 films, turns a year older today on October 30, 2020. Back to back hit songs made his name in the list of one of the most popular singers of ’90s who has songs like Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon and Waada Raha Sanam to his credit.

Abhijeet got his first break by RD Barman in Dev Anand’s son’s debut film. Abhijeet also got an opportunity to sing with his idol, Kishore Kumar, in the same film but the film flopped on the box office and he again had to struggle to find work. He rose to fame after the songs of Anand-Milind’s Baaghi, Ek Chanchal Shokh Hasina, Chandni Raat Hai and Har Kasam Se Badi Hai became superhits. After that, there was no looking back for him. He went on to sing many hit songs and had also become the voice of Shah Rukh Khan in many films.

Abhijeet also bagged many awards including the Filmfare Award and Screen Award for the best singer for his song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon in the film Yes Boss. He also won the MTV ASIA Award 2004. His major hits include songs like Ole Ole in Yeh Dillagi, the title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan title track, Zara Sa Jhoom Loo Main from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge and many more. Let’s have a look at his top 5 songs :

Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare (Chalte Chalte)

A popular voice for SRK in Bollywood, Abhijeet’s song Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishare was filmed on Rani Mukherjee and the actor. Abhijeet was nominated for Zee Cine Awards for best playback singer (male) for this song in 2004.

Mai Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon (Yes Boss)

Abhijeet earned quite a fame and name for the song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon from the movie Yes Boss. The song, once again, showed SRK trying to impress his boss’ girlfriend, played by Juhi Chawla in the movie.

Roshni Se (Asoka)

Penned by famous lyricist Gulzar, this song was crooned by Abhijeet and Alka Yaknik, and had SRK and Kareena Kapoor in the movie. He was nominated for Zee Cine Awards in best playback singer male category in 2002.

Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha (Main Hoon Na)

By now, there is no doubt about the fact that just like SP Balasubhramaniam was the voice behind Salman Khan for Bollywood songs, Abhijeet is credited to sing many SRK songs. Another one is the list is this hit number, picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Chaand Taare Thod Laau (Yes Boss)

Composed by Jatin Lalit and penned by Javed Akhtar, the song was filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla for the movie Yes Boss. This song of Abhijeet was one of the favourites of many people.