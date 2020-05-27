Happy Birthday AbRam: 10 Moments That Prove He's Apple of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Eyes

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan became proud parents to AbRam in the year 2013. The couple’s third child after Aryan and Suhana, AbRam soon became the apple of the whole family’s eye. While the parents can’t help but admire AbRam picking up medals at sports events, his siblings also gush over him on social media posts.

As the youngest member of the Khan clan turned seven today, here is looking at some of his cutest appearances on the social media handles of his father, mother and siblings.

Here are all three kids of Shah Rukh and Gauri during AbRam’s last birthday.

Proud Moment

Proud father Shah Rukh shared some photos of AbRam from his sports event at school. Gauri also shared some pictures from the competition day.

“Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!”

Brothers for life

The boys of the house play together. Shah Rukh captioned it as: “Playboys’ mantra”.

Mumma’s Boy

Sister Suhana had posted an adorable picture of AbRam in the embrace of their mother.

My Brother, My Hero

Brother Aryan made it clear that anybody trying to challenge AbRam would have to cross him first.

Shinning Star

The Khan clan welcomed 2020 with a ‘hooded’ gang picture and AbRam was absolutely the shining member of the group.

Family Time

Gauri also gifted the online followers with some selfies and close up photoshoots with the little Khan featuring in the centre.

Here is wishing the poser happy birthday again.

Gauri wrote in the captions: “Guessing he loves the camera !!!”

Here's a recent video of AbRam saluting corona warriors.

