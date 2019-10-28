Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 Times She Rocked Social Media with Her Sartorial Choices

Aditi Rao Hydari, an actress, singer as well as dancer, has worked in Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with 2006 released Malayalam film Prajapathi and subsequently made her Bollywood debut in 2009 in the film Delhi 6. However, she rose to fame for her role in Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi. The actress celebrates her 33rd birthday on October 28.

Aditi was last seen in 2018 film Daas Dev and will next be seen in Bollywood film, The Girl on The Train which is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2020.

On Aditi Rao Hydari's 33rd birthday, here is a look at 5 of her best Instagram pictures.

Splendid in yellow

Aditi Rao Hydari looked no less than a royal bride in this picture where she is seen donning a yellow saree with thin pink border that golden motifs and pink elbow length blouse. She accessorised with heavy jhumkas, hand filled with heavy bangles and maang tika. She captioned the image "#vintage".

Sporting floral motifs

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a grey and black off-shoulder gown with big floral motifs from Reem Acra. The upper portion of the gown had zig-zag patterns running through. She kept her look minimal, accessorising only with tiny earrings.

When she rocked Paris

Aditi Rao Hydari is seen wearing black gown with blue floral motifs in the photo captioned ‘Je t’aime, Paris.’ The actor kept her look minimal and paired the off-shoulder floral knee-length gown with a long black overcoat. She wore blue stilettos for the shot taken in front of Hotel Le Bristol, Paris.

In pyjamas, sleeping with her pet

Aditi's love for her pet is quite evident in this picture, where the actress is seen cuddling her furry pal as she sleeps with the animal on a couch. Aditi is seen wearing yellow and white pyjama suit in the picture. She captioned the image, "Purrfect nap buddy".

Geeky look

In the picture share by Aditi on Instagram, she can be seen sporting a black and white striped t-shirt. The actor perfectly captured a geeky spirit with oversized glasses for the look. She had a perfect caption to the picture, "I’m specsy and I know it."

