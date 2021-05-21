Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: A Look at His Directorial Ventures

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra turned 50 today, on May 21. One of the most successful directors and producers of Bollywood has served us with many larger-than-life films. Despite having enormous popularity, the Yash Raj Films chairman and managing director prefers to stay away from the limelight. His flair to choose exciting scripts, his impeccable music instinct, and his unerring sense of entertainment have delivered some of the evergreen films over the years.

Aditya was 18-year-old when he started his career as an assistant director with his father Yash Chopra in films like Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Darr (1993). He wrote his first screenplay for his father’s Parampara in 1992. Aditya’s first directorial venture was Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in 1995. At that time he was only 23 years old. As the director-producer turn an year older, let’s have a look at his directorial ventures.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The film starring Shahrukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role is one of Bollywood’s iconic and biggest blockbusters of all time. Aditya not only directed this film but wrote it too. The film has been running theatrically for over 25 years and more than 1200 weeks. It was released on 20 October 1995.

Mohabbatein: His second film as a director was Mohabbatein in the year 2000. The film featuring Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Jimmy Shergil was one of the top-grossing films of the year.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: Aditya’s third directorial venture came after 8 years in 2008. The film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma once again became one of the highest-grossing films in that year. It was Anushka’s debut film.

Befikre: The fourth and the last directorial of Aditya was a Befikre in 2016. The film was a light-hearted romance starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film is written and produced by Aditya himself.

