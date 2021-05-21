Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: Here Are Five Top Films Produced by the Filmmaker

Filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra turn 50 today. He is known for directing highly successful films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He has also produced many hit Bollywood films through Yash Raj Films, founded by his late father Yash Chopra.

On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at five critically and commercially successful films he has produced.

Veer Zaara (2004)

Aditya Chopra wrote and produced this national award-winning film, directed by Yash Chopra. It tells the story of a Pakistani lawyer named Samiya (Rani Mukherjee), who tries to secure the release of a wrongfully imprisoned Indian Air Force officer named Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and reunite him with his long lost love, Zaara (Preity Zinta). The songs of the film were based on compositions by the late Madan Mohan.

Fanaa (2006)

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Fanaa is about the love story between a blind woman named Zooni (Kajol Devgn) and a Kashmiri insurgent named Rehaan (Amir Khan), who hides his true identity from her. The film also stars Tabu and Rishi Kapoor in key roles. The songs Chand Sifarish, Mere Haath Main and Chanda Chamke were big hits.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

Hrithik Roshan stars as Mr A, a thief who collects rare historical artefacts. Hot on his tail is the dynamic duo, policeman Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ali Akbar Khan (Uday Chopra). Jai sends another thief, Sunehri (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) after him, to earn his trust and help catch him. Aditya Chopra wrote the story for this movie.

Chak De! India (2007)

Shah Rukh Khan stars as a wrongfully disgraced Hockey player, Kabir Khan, who trains an Indian women’s hockey team and helps them overcome their differences to win a World Cup tournament. Actors Vidya Malavade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta, Anaitha Nair, Arya Menon, Kimi Laldawla, Masochon Zimik, Sandia Furtado, Nichola Sequeira, Kimberly Miranda, Seema Azmi, Raynia Mascerhanas and Nisha Nair play the female hockey players.

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, this Maneesh Sharma film traces the issues of live-in relationships, arranged marriages, commitment and freedom within relationships. The film was critically and commercially a success upon release.

