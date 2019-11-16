Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 5 Pics That Prove His Insta Game is on Point

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has completed 10 years in the industry, has turned 34. Son of an influential family in Mumbai, his two brothers are also extensively involved in films.

However, Aditya did not have any plans of becoming an actor. As a child, it was his dream to become a cricketer. He is a true Mumbaikar, born and brought up in the city of dreams. After he completed his graduation from St Xavier’s, Mumbai, he started his career as VJ on Channel V. His sense of humour and unique style made his quite popular as a host.

In 2009, he debuted in Vipul Shah’s musical comedy London Dreams. However, after several minor roles, he got his big break in 2012 when he starred in Aashiqui 2, produced by Mahesh Bhatt films.

In this age on constant social media involvement, Aditya joined the bandwagon pretty late after being convinced by his friends. He joined Instagram early this year, so on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best posts on the picture sharing platform.

Killer Eye Look

With this look, he can surely make any damsel swoon. His white shirt with and hue of blue is suiting well against the oceanic background.

Raising the Bar

As if his eyes weren’t enough to kill a million, here take a peek at what’s under his clothes.

Happily Single

Sporting a rugged denims, blue t-shirt with ‘Single’ written on it, Aditya looks effortless handsome in this one. He completes his look with a casual shirt.

Desi Look

Be it shirtless, western clothes or a desi sherwani, the Fitoor actor looks gorgeous in all.

Vacation Goals

And here is a picture of him vacationing, which might just make you run for a one.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.