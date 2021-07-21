Happy Birthday Aditya Srivastava: A look at Iconic Memes from his Show CID

Actor Aditya Srivastava turned 58 on Wednesday. Srivastava, born in Allahabad, has played some pivotal roles in Bollywood films like Black Friday, Satya, Gulaal, Lakshya, Paanch, Kaalo, Super 30 and Dil Se Pooch Kidhar Jana Hai, among others. However, Srivastava is best known for his role as Senior Inspector Abhijeet in Sony Entertainment’s television crime show CID.

The show also happens to be one of the longest running television shows in the country. The first episode of CID aired in 1998 and the last episode was aired in 2018. The show started with the trio of ACP Pradyuman, Daya and Abhijeet as the elite officers who work for the CID. The role of ACP Pradyuman was played by Shivaji Satam, and Dayanand Shetty played the role of Daya.

Given the cult status the show had achieved over the years, netizens turned some of the scenes from CID into hilarious meme templates that are now frequently used on social media. Let us take a look at memes that were inspired by Srivastav’s role as Abhijeet in the show:

The shrewd team of investigators in this fictional show are known for their discussions and brainstorming sessions as they get together to solve a criminal case. However, this meme has turned the discussion of CID officers Abhijeet and ACP Pradyuman into hilarious banter.

Another example of how to turn a serious CID investigation into a fun entertaining meme is this tweet. Netizens surely know how to swap the original dialogues with something more relatable and humorous. See how this bone-tickling conversation between ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet lead to the discovery of an unlikely culprit.

This scene from one of the episodes of CID originally depicted Inspector Abhijeet losing his memory. Srivastav is seen here channeling the character’s confusion and shock. However, the image soon turned into one of the most frequently used CID meme templates. This user tuned the image to express how they feel, when their mother switches off the television during the morning telecast of CID.

When Mom switch offs the TV in morning session of CID…Me*-

Meanwhile another user shared the same meme template to express how they felt when their “bae” aka their significant other does not reply to their text even after reading it.

Another meme shows how the CID team likes to present a sentence in different ways just to add to the dialogues in a scene:

Also share your most favorite CID Memes.

Which CID meme is your favourite?

