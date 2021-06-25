Happy Birthday Aftab Shivdasani: Best Performances by the Actor

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is celebrating his 43rd birthday today on June 26. The actor started working as a child artist. He worked in many blockbuster films like Mr India, Shahenshah and Chaalbaaz.

He made his debut as one of the leads with Ram Gopal Varma’s Mast. In a career spanning more than two decades, the actor went on to work in over two dozen films. Last year, he made his digital debut with the Zee5 thriller web series Poison 2.

As the actor turns a year older today here are some of his best films:

Mast: The debut film of Aftab was a fantasy, musical and romantic movie by Ram Gopal Verma. He played the character of a restaurant worker who was smitten by a famous actress Mallika (Urmila Matondkar). Although the film was a flop at the box office, Shivdasani won the Zee Cine Award for best male debut and the Star Screen Award for the most promising newcomer (male) for his role.

Kasoor: The murder mystery drama was directed by Vikram Bhatt where Shivdasani played a negative role. Aftab’s character gets charged with the murder of his wife. Lisa Ray played the role of Shivdasani’s lawyer. The film also featured Apoorva Agnihotri, Irrfan Khan and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

Masti: The adult comedy was based on the story of three men Meet, Prem and Amar who decided to have an affair but fell into a trap where they become the prime suspects in a murder investigation. The 2004 comedy film was directed by Indra Kumar. Apart from Aftab, the movie also featured Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Tara Sharma and Genelia D’Souza in pivotal roles.

Awara Pagal Deewana: It is an action, comedy and multistarrer movie. The film was Vikram Bhatt’s directorial and also starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Amrita Arora, Paresh Rawal and Aarti Chabria in lead roles. The film was based on The Whole Nine Yards.

Hungama: Hungama is a comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. The film featuring Paresh Rawal, Aftab, Akshay Khanna and Rimi Sen was an adaptation of Priyadarshan’s own film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi.

