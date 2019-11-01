Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Pics That Prove She is a Family Person at Heart

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Rome to celebrate her 46th birthday. Accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, she is also there for a Longines event, images from which have already surfaced on her Instagram feed.

The actress and Miss World 1994, who was born on November 1, 1973 is one of India's most popular and influential celebrities, having won a number of recognitions, including two Filmfare Awards as well as the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012.

Following a successful career in modeling and films, the actor married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and gave birth to daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

As the actor ushers in her 49th birthday, here are 5 of her Instagram images that prove, despite all her success, she is a family person at heart:

With her mum and family

The actress shared the image on Instagram where she can be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her mum Brinda Rai and her elder brother Aditya Rai and his family. Aaradhya too can be seen comfortably sitting on her gandmum's lap posing for the picture in a traditional dress.

The proud mum

Taking motherhood to a whole new level, Aishwarya was spotted in Cannes sporting a metallic mermaid silhouette gown by Jean Louis Sabaji. While the actress looked stellar, what made her appearance there even more special was the fact that she had taken along her daughter Aaradhya, who complimented her mum's look with a yellow dress herself.

Candid with husband and daughter

Simply titled "OURS" the Insta image shared by the actress is a candid moment from her life where she can be seen happily smiling at the camera for a groupfie along with her husband and daughter.

One with just the hubby

The family that votes together -- stays together. The image shared by the Devdas actress saw her showing off her inked finger after giving vote. She can be seen accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan, who too is seen doing the same.

Birthday photo with the family

A photo from Aaradhya's seventh birthday bash shows the actor posing with her daughter's friends as well as her husband and in-laws Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, as they all pose with props for the camera. She captioned the image "HAPPY 7th my darling Aaradhya."

