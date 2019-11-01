Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Times She Slayed the Red Carpet

On her birthday, lets take a look at five best red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Times She Slayed the Red Carpet
Aishwarya Rai epitomises grace in these red carpet looks

Beauty queen and Indian Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 45th birthday on November 1. Born in 1973, Aishwarya has marked a place at the epitome in Bollywood with her beauty, grace and acting skills. The beauty queen is a winner of several accolades, including Miss World 1994 pageant, two Filmfare Awards, Padma Shri as well as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France. The actress is often cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

While the birthday girl is celebrating her day with husband Abhishek Bachchan in Rome, her birthday is a day to look back at some of her most precious red carpet looks. Here’s a look at some:

Cinderella in disguise

Aishwarya has been a regular guest at Cannes Film Festival. So much so, that even international media look forward to her looks. At Cannes 2017, on Day 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had her own Cinderella moment. She walked the red carpet for the event in a powder blue brocade ball gown by Michael Cinco. With straight hair, dark lips and a no-accessories look, she rocked the minimal look.

image 12

Beauty in Black

Aishwarya Rai can easily give major fashion goals to any actress, even after ruling Bollywood for years. At 2018’s Femina Beauty Awards, the actress dressed up in a black and beige glittery Labourjoisie couture. Her golden brooch became the highlight. She complemented the look with classic waves, red bold lips and classic wing eyeliner.

image

Bling game on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in a golden and brown couture by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at Film and Television India Awards ceremony held in Washington DC in 2018. The fishtail gown made the actress resemble a mermaid, with golden gloves, wavy locks and a heart-winning smile.

image 13

Damsel in black

No one can rock off-shoulders as gracefully as the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai. At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017, the actress wore a black ruffled gown by Istanbul-based designer Nedret Taciroglu. With soft waves, bold red lips and subtle eye makeup, the actress put her best foot forward.

iimage

Mermaid with a grace

Aishwarya’s Cannes look never misses a mention, sometimes even twice. At this Cannes Film Festival, the actress arrived a little late, but as a mom and a successful actress. She walked the red carpet in an iridescent yellow fish-cut gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji's couture. With nude look and straight locks, she resembled a mermaid.

aishwarya

