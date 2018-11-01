English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
Scroll through the style evolution of the gorgeous blue-eyed beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as she turns 45 today.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
One of the most beautiful people in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 45 today. Ever since she won the Miss World crown in 1994, Aishwarya’s style statements have been followed by millions across the globe.
She carried with grace even that purple lipstick at Cannes Film Festival which gave Joey Tibbiani's Ichiban lipstick a run for the money.
Be it an international red carpet event or be it representing India at UNAIDS Conference as a Goodwill Ambassador, Aishwarya has always been seen as an ideal personality to represent the country.
She has got her fashion game strong and she slays red carpet like a boss. From Michael Cinco's Cindrella Gown, which took 3000 hours to be created to the butterfly metamorphosis couture, she remains the muse for ace fashion designers. Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahilani, Sabyasachi, you name it, nobody can do without Aishwarya as their show stopper.
Apart from being a fashionista, an understatement, this style icon loves pampering her daughter, Aaradhya, and is seen vacationing often with her. We love how the mother-daughter duo twin everywhere they go.
Let's run you through the style diary of Ash over the years and we must say beautiful is not the word to define her.
