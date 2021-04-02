Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: A Playlist of His Hit Songs

Ajay Devgn, the superstar, has delivered a series of superhit films. And most of them had amazing, groovy, up beat songs. As the very versatile actor turns 52, we have compiled a list of the very popular songs from his movies:

From the movie Baadshaho, this is one of the most popular Ajay Devgn songs, sung by Nusrat and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The romance and the rhythm in this composition have rendered it unique and beautiful.This is another Ajay’s blockbuster song that caught on with the audience. It was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in the movie Raid. Featuring Ileana and Ajay, this romantic number is a Valentine’s Day favourite for many.Kajol and Ajay lipsynced to this beautiful romantic song from their movie Dil Kya Kare. With Anand Bakshi’s lyrics, and Jatin-Lalit’s music, this love song was once again a blockbuster of its time and still retains its charm. It was melodiously sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.Sung by the melody king of the 90s, Kumar Sanu, this was again a huge hit. The on-screen chemistry of Ajay and Kajol was sizzling in the song from the movie Pyar to Hona Hi Tha.Talking about Ajay Devgn’s popular movie songs and not mentioning this onewould be highly inappropriate.Sung by Mamta Sharma, Nitu Choudhary, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song from Singham Returns created a frenzy across the nation. Kareena Kapoor and Ajay’s presence and aura catapulted this number to popularityAjay with his signature style of romance, lip syncing to this song sung by Udit Narayan was quite loved and hummed by the generation of its time. The movie Diljale starred Sonali Bendre as well.The catchy tune, lyrics of this Ajay Devgn and Tabu songhad caught on instantly with the audience and took the nation by storm. The frenzy still remains unphased, as a matter of fact.This hugely hit song was sung by Alisha Chinoy, another popular singer of that time.