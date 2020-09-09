Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Initiatives by Khiladi Kumar During COVID-19

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turns a year older on September 9. Khiladi Kumar is not only known for doing great films but is also quite popular for helping people in need in the time of crisis.

Off late, the actor has been helping people in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. His initiatives range from providing sanitary napkins for underprivileged women to thanking people who have been on the frontline during this global pandemic.

On his 53rd birthday we take a look at the initiatives that he has started during COVID-19:

Sanitary napkins for the poor: The PadMan star is said to have donated sanitary napkins for the underprivileged women during the ongoing pandemic. He also took to social media to urge his fans and followers to donate the same as much as possible. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai.”

A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts : https://t.co/gty1PeX3CT https://t.co/CDgPkoGH82 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 21, 2020

Dil Se Thank You: While the country remained under lockdown, people in essential services like police, medical industry, were still out. The actor, in order to thank the frontline workers, came up with hashtag ‘Dil Se Thank You’ in order to express gratitude towards them. Sharing an image on Instagram in which he is holding a paper that reads ‘#DilSeThankYou’, he wrote, “Name : Akshay Kumar, City : Mumbai, Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko”

Appeal for street vendors: The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone. People across the world have been suffering. However, the worst hit people are the street vendors and daily wagers. In order to reduce the plight of the street vendors, Akshay appealed people that they at least buy some goods from one street vendor in a day so that they too can make their ends meet.

Absolutely @SriSri ji, we all are in this together. All we need to do is do our bit and together we can make a huge difference. https://t.co/yfbWlHsZL2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

1000 wristbands for Mumbai Police: The actor donated 1000 wristbands to Mumbai Police. These bands helped in detection of COVID-19 symptoms. Furthermore, the Mumbai Police department is the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel.

Donation of Rs 25 crore to PMCares: Khiladi Kumar is known for his generous donations. He gave a whopping Rs 25 crore in the Prime Minister's Care Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.