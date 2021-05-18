Happy Birthday Ali Zafar: Here's Your Perfect Playlist Featuring the 'Prince of Pop'

Ali Zafar, fondly known as the Prince of Pop, is an immensely well-known, versatile singer-actor. The Pakistani star’s singing makes millions swoon over him. His voice has a soothing, warm appeal that renders his singing a unique charm. Ali’s musical genre covers electronic, pop, rock, folk, Sufi, classical besides film songs.

His singing talent led him to join the league of Pakistani artists whose songs have made their way to Hollywood films. After Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Strings, Atif Aslam, Ali is the fourth Pakistani singer to enjoy this exposure. The Hollywood film that used his song ‘Dekha’ is ‘Wall Street: Money never sleeps’.

As the popular musician turns a year older, let’s revisit some of his songs. Here’s a look at the playlist:

Jugnuon Se Bhar Le Aanchal: The song from the Pakistani Urdu romantic comedy film ‘Shararat’ (2003) marked Ali’s first playback in a movie. This song is special, also because it belongs to Ali’s first studio album Huqa Pani.

Hamd-o-Naat: He wrote this beautiful song after his visit to Mecca and Medina. Beautiful lyrics, abounding with a sense of peace, the song is lovely. Zafar’s astounding voice in this song was the highpoint.

Voh Dekhnay Mein: A bouncy, cute romantic track from Ali’s film London, Paris, New York. This was Ali’s duet song alongwith Aditi Rao Hyderi. His smooth, clear-cut voice made the song a wonderful one. He turned music composer with this movie. The tunes were happier, with simpler notes.

Channo: It’s another song from Ali’s debut album that became a crazy hit among the youth. His debut album ‘Huqa Pani’ was a whopping success selling over 5,000,000 copies; winning Best Album Award. It had 10 songs.

Dekha: This was a song from yet another album of Ali, named Masty. The music video was considered the most expensive (10million) music video of Pakistan at that time.

Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom: Ali sang this peppy song with Shreya Ghoshal in his film Chashme Baddoor that was directed by David Dhawan. Ali romancing Taapsee, lip syncing to the quirky, upbeat song went on to become a huge hit.

Madhubala: Ali Zafar sang this song in his movie Mere Brother ki Dulhan.

Katrina, Imran and Ali lip synced to this track while dancing in a sequence in the rom com.

