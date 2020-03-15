Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Five Interesting Pictures From the Actress Instagram Feed

Alia Bhatt, who turned 27 today, keeps her Instagram feed interesting with beautiful photos from vacations, red carpets and fashion shoots. Here's a look at some of them.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 15, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Five Interesting Pictures From the Actress Instagram Feed
Image: Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 27 on Sunday, March 15. She made her appearance on the silver screen as a child artist in Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta-starrer Sangharsh, where the little Alia played the younger version of Preity's character.

She made her formal debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012.

Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is sequel to 1991's Sadak. Apart from it, the actress will feature in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fic trilogy Brahmastra, which is the first part to a trilogy. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in central roles.

On her birthday, let's look at some of her most interesting pictures from Instagram:

1. Let's work

In the image, the actress can be seen sitting with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji on a sofa, while Ranbir Kapoor shows a thumbs-up from the back. With the fun post, she announced the release of Brahmastra.

2. It's vacation time

Breeze in the hair and a floral dress to match the mood. Alia longs for a holiday in the caption for this photo.

3. The Special one

The actress extends her thanks after bagging a Filmfare award for her role in Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar movie swept away 14 Filmfare awards that night.

4. Happy time

Wishing photographer Dabboo Ratnani on the 25th anniversary of his Bollywood calendar, Alia posted this sunkissed picture.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 25th Birthday Dabboo💓

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

5. Christmas time

Here is Alia dressed in a Bhatt family sweater to celebrate Christmas.

Happy Birthday to the talented star!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram