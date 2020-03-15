Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Five Interesting Pictures From the Actress Instagram Feed

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 27 on Sunday, March 15. She made her appearance on the silver screen as a child artist in Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta-starrer Sangharsh, where the little Alia played the younger version of Preity's character.

She made her formal debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012.

Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is sequel to 1991's Sadak. Apart from it, the actress will feature in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fic trilogy Brahmastra, which is the first part to a trilogy. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in central roles.

On her birthday, let's look at some of her most interesting pictures from Instagram:

1. Let's work

In the image, the actress can be seen sitting with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji on a sofa, while Ranbir Kapoor shows a thumbs-up from the back. With the fun post, she announced the release of Brahmastra.

2. It's vacation time

Breeze in the hair and a floral dress to match the mood. Alia longs for a holiday in the caption for this photo.

3. The Special one

The actress extends her thanks after bagging a Filmfare award for her role in Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar movie swept away 14 Filmfare awards that night.

4. Happy time

Wishing photographer Dabboo Ratnani on the 25th anniversary of his Bollywood calendar, Alia posted this sunkissed picture.

5. Christmas time

Here is Alia dressed in a Bhatt family sweater to celebrate Christmas.

Happy Birthday to the talented star!

