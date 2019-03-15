Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Style Evolution of Millennial Icon

It's the powerhouse performer Alia Bhatt's birthday. Over the course of six years, Alia Bhatt has become the little Miss Sunshine of Bollywood who never ceases to impress her fans or even the critics. From Student of the Year to Raazi to Gully Boy, her impressive range of movies has made Alia one of the best actors of her generation.Alia's affable charm and style statement make her different from the lot, no wonder she has become the ultimate millennial style icon.Talking about her sartorial sense we ought to admit, ever since her entry in Bollywood in 2012, her fashion sense has evolved. She can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too.Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.Here's a roundup of Alia Bhatt's style evolution from being a debutant to a style diva.