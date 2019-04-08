Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor

Allu Arjun turns 37 and his huge fan following is showering all their love and wishes on his birthday.The actor and entrepreneur is not only the heartthrob of the Tollywood industry but fans worldwide gush over his experimental style statements. The Naa Peru Surya actor, known for his blockbuster movies down south, is also a style icon who ups his style game with every movie.The actor prefers donning basic shirts and trousers and layering them up with trendy jackets or blazers along with a pair of loafers or sneakers to go with. He likes to keep it basic and classy but he is definitely experimental with his hair and bread.Fans can't stop gushing over his iconic eyebrow cut, which became one of the biggest style trends among followers.Be it flaunting a ripped and toned body, dancing to ballistic Telugu numbers or experimenting with his looks, he does it all like a real superstar.On the work front, Allu Arjun is working on two films directed by Sukumar (Rangasthalam fame) and Trivikram Srinivas, respectively. According to reports, the movie directed by Trivikram is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Invention of Lying and will feature various Indian actors. Both movies will go on floor this year.On Allu Arjun's birthday, scroll down to witness his top 10 style statements which will blow your mind: