English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
Allu Arjun turns 37! Scroll down to witness his top 10 style moments over the years.
Allu Arjun turns 37! Scroll down to witness his top 10 style moments over the years.
Loading...
Allu Arjun turns 37 and his huge fan following is showering all their love and wishes on his birthday.
The actor and entrepreneur is not only the heartthrob of the Tollywood industry but fans worldwide gush over his experimental style statements. The Naa Peru Surya actor, known for his blockbuster movies down south, is also a style icon who ups his style game with every movie.
The actor prefers donning basic shirts and trousers and layering them up with trendy jackets or blazers along with a pair of loafers or sneakers to go with. He likes to keep it basic and classy but he is definitely experimental with his hair and bread.
Fans can't stop gushing over his iconic eyebrow cut, which became one of the biggest style trends among followers.
Be it flaunting a ripped and toned body, dancing to ballistic Telugu numbers or experimenting with his looks, he does it all like a real superstar.
On the work front, Allu Arjun is working on two films directed by Sukumar (Rangasthalam fame) and Trivikram Srinivas, respectively. According to reports, the movie directed by Trivikram is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Invention of Lying and will feature various Indian actors. Both movies will go on floor this year.
On Allu Arjun's birthday, scroll down to witness his top 10 style statements which will blow your mind:
The actor and entrepreneur is not only the heartthrob of the Tollywood industry but fans worldwide gush over his experimental style statements. The Naa Peru Surya actor, known for his blockbuster movies down south, is also a style icon who ups his style game with every movie.
The actor prefers donning basic shirts and trousers and layering them up with trendy jackets or blazers along with a pair of loafers or sneakers to go with. He likes to keep it basic and classy but he is definitely experimental with his hair and bread.
Fans can't stop gushing over his iconic eyebrow cut, which became one of the biggest style trends among followers.
Be it flaunting a ripped and toned body, dancing to ballistic Telugu numbers or experimenting with his looks, he does it all like a real superstar.
On the work front, Allu Arjun is working on two films directed by Sukumar (Rangasthalam fame) and Trivikram Srinivas, respectively. According to reports, the movie directed by Trivikram is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Invention of Lying and will feature various Indian actors. Both movies will go on floor this year.
On Allu Arjun's birthday, scroll down to witness his top 10 style statements which will blow your mind:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honor Watch Magic Review: Generous Style And Substance, Except it Can’t Track Climbing
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Mobile Accessories And More
- Priyanka Chopra Trips and Almost Falls, But Nick Jonas Comes to Her Rescue
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results