Happy Birthday Amaal Mallik: 5 Songs of the Music Composer One Can’t Miss

Amaal Mallik -a music composer, singer, and lyricist — has created a niche in the industry with his melodious tracks. Starting young, the music director first came to prominence with three songs that he composed for Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho in 2014 and the song Naina from the film Khoobsurat. As the music composer turns 31, here are the popular songs he has set to tunes.

Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

This song from the movie, Sanam Re is crooned by Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal. Picturised on the Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela, it was penned by Manoj Yadav. The melodious track capturing scintillating chemistry between the two has been watched by 509 million viewers on YouTube.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

It is yet another song where the singer-composer brother duo achieved milestones. Composed by Amaal and sung by Armaan, the song released in 2015 was filmed on Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

Kaun Tujhe

The romantic number from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story narrates the love story of the former Indian skipper with his girlfriend, played by Disha Patani. The melodious track set to tunes by Amaal is voiced by Palak.

Sab Tera: The pleasant song featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor from the film Baaghi is penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Sung by Armaan and Shraddha herself, the song was a hit when released.

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi: Amaal reprised the classic song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi with Armaan as the singer. The song produced under the banner T-series is written by Kunaal Vermaa and directed by Charit Desai.

The reboot version was released in 2018.

