Happy Birthday, Amit Kumar: 5 Evergreen Songs by the Singer

Amit Kumar, known for his works such as Aati Rahengi Baharen, Bade Ache Lagti Hai, and so many other hit songs of the 70s to 90s era is the son of legendary Kishore Kumar. Amit sang all the songs for Kumar Gaurav for his first movie ‘Love Story’, which came to become one of the biggest hits. He is known to have sung innumerable songs for almost all music directors during the 80s and 90s such as RD Burman, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Jatin Lalit, Anand Milind, Bappu Lahri and more.

Let us put together a toast on his birthday and revisit his amazing work in the form of the top 5 best songs:

‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain’ – Balika Vadhu (1976)

With this track, ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain,’ composed by Anand Bakshi, Amit ultimately came to the attention of Hindi music fans, appearing very much like a youthful counterpart of Kishore Kumar. Amit’s breakthrough single, which went to number 26 on the Binaca Geetmala chart in 1977, was composed by RD Burman, a long-time colleague of Kishore.

‘Aati Rahengi Baharen’ – Kasme Vaade (1978)

Amit performed for star Randhir Kapoor in this song from Ramesh Behl’s film Kasme Vaade, whereas his father Kishore Kumar sang for Amitabh Bachchan and Asha Bhosle sang for Rakhee. Gulshan Bawra’s joyful song has a second, melancholy version later in the film, which Amit sang alone.

‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’ – Baton Baton Mein (1979)

Amit Kumar’s voice was utilized in two tracks for the modest soundtrack of Basu Chatterji’s delightful feature movie Baton Baton Mein, with lyrics by Amit Khanna. The first was a toe-tapping duet with Lata Mangeshkar called ‘Uthe Sabke Kadam,’ while the second was a beautiful duet with Asha Bhosle called ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.’

‘Teri Yaad Aa Rahi Hai’ – Love Story (1981)

Amit’s collaboration with RD Burman remained when the composer utilized him as the voice of artist Kumar Gaurav for five of the six songs on this album. Love Story (1981) by Rahul Rawail brought Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta Pandit to the cinema, and the film’s success cemented Amit as the actor’s voice. In addition, he received his first Filmfare award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song written by Anand Bakshi.

‘Yeh Zameen Gaa Rahi Hai’ – Teri Kasam (1982)

Throughout the 1980s, Amit Kumar regularly performed for Kumar Gaurav, along with all six Teri Kasam songs (1982). RD Burman composed the melody, while Anand Bakshi wrote the words. The track ‘Yeh Zameen Gaa Rahi Hai’ garnered Amit Kumar his 2nd Filmfare nomination, but father Kishore Kumar won the award for Namak Halaal’s song ‘Pag Ghunghroo Bandh’ (1982).

