Happy Birthday Amit Sadh: Here’s Taking A Look At His Best Performances

First, Happy birthday, Amit Sadh. He is known for his performances in films like Kai Po Che, Gold, Sultan among others. As soon as the clock struck midnight wishes started to pour in from all corners. So, on the special occasion of his birthday, we have prepared a list of his must-watch movies and web series:

Kai Po Che

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial was released in 2013. Sadh portrays the character of a priest’s son in the film. Rajkummar Rao, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Amrita Puri were seen in crucial roles.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Sadh plays Kabir Sawant in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The plot reloves around two men who can go to any extent to save the person they love. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is also part of the series.

Barot House

Playing a parent who loses his kid was an extremely exhausting experience for Amit Sadh in Barot House. The Bugs Bhargava directorial released in 2019. Manjari Fadnnis, Aaryan Menghji and Alefia Kapadia were seen in crucial roles.

Guddu Rangeela

The film is jointly directed by Subhash Kapoor and Ishita Dave. Sad plays the role of Guddu in the film. Rangeela’s character is portrayed by Arshad Warsi. The movie also features Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sarkar 3

The third instalment of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar series features Sadh as Shivaji Nagre. The assemble star cast include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam

