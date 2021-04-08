Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A Playlist of His Best Songs

One who ushered in a unique style, rhythm in Hindi movies’ music, is Amit Trivedi. What sets this very talented music composer, singer, lyricist apart from others is that his musical arrangements are as intriguing as the main melody; incorporating instruments, played by a bunch of talented musicians. In other words, this National Award winning music director can almost make instruments sing; such is his remarkable genius.

Shooting to stardom with his exceptional music compositions in Dev D, Trivedi has been exhibiting a wide range of exhilarating musical potential right from the beginning.

Listeners derive electric joy, enjoy his melody as he weaves rock, authentic classical, honey-soaked melodies to novel fusion and creates magical tunes. His husky voice, classy and earthy tunes have charmed the mass and critics, alike.

On the special occasion of Trivedi’s birthday, let’s rewind through the amazing soundtracks composed by him:

Hitting the perfect chords, carrying the right nuances, this was a wonderful composition by Trivedi in the Sridevi movie English Vinglish. It was a solo rendition sung by Shilpa Rao.: Amit Trivedi’s music composition for English Vinglishlent the movie a unique feel. Bearing testimony to that, ‘dhak dhuk’ was another exemplary musical treat. A brilliant composition using Garba beats and flute, that will continue to stay in your mind.:In this song from the movie Lootera, sung by Monali Thakur, Trivedi churns out a wonderful tapestry of music that is no short of sheer finesse. His attempt to break away from the usual music, by bringing in a lot of different instruments, is highly commendable. It echoes the feel of 50s music.: This poetic and poignant composition is a quintessential Bengali folk song. It is sung by Swanand Kirkire and Amitabh Bhattacharya. It emanates the nostalgia and the charm brilliantly. Trivedi’s music sensibilities did wonders to this amazing track.It is a soulful tribute to Lord Shiva sung by Trivedi, himself. This song once again showcases Trivedi’s knack for distinct, inventive compositions. He uses sitar, dhol, almost marrying the communal and classical genres beautifully. It is energetic and gripping.: It’s a catchy, peppy, fun song composed and sung by Trivedi from the movie Andhadhun.

Yet another musical creation that has cheerful, foot tapping mix of sounds.It evokes late 70s and early 80s musical vibe.

