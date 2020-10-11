Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Best Instagram Moments with Family

Big B, Shahenshah, or Angry Young Man, Amitabh Bachchan is certainly the First Man of Bollywood. Comes with the name, he is one of the few actors who is referred as a megastar.

With 'Zanjeer', through the mid-70s and 80s, Bachchan paved the way for a one-man show and had his charm working on Bollywood. There is no looking back since and the rest like they say, is history. Juggling between multiple endeavors at once, doesn’t make Amitabh compromise on his family time. Whether it is taking selfies with son Abhishek or playing with granddaughter Aaradhya, Big B is a true family man. Being an avid social media user, lets his fans stay connected and updated.

As Big B turns 78, let's celebrate by scrolling through some of his special moments with family:

Catching Up

The Bachchans attend an event together. This was taken during one of the launch events of Big B’s daughter, Shweta’s new venture. Bachchan wishes his daughter all the luck while sharing the all smiles photo.

A Rare Moment

Amitabh and wife Jaya pose with their grandchildren during a family gathering. Big B is very close to Shweta’s children and often shares posts with the kids - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

All In A Frame

Abhishek shared this rare selfie a few years ago on his father’s birthday. Amitabh and Jaya along with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Shweta squeeze in a frame for an epic click.

Family Ties

The Bachchans pose with folded hands for a family photo. Dressed in ethnic attire, they are gathered to celebrate the festival of Diwali. Bachchan sends his best wishes on the auspicious occasion.

Back in the day

A gem from the vault of memories. Pint sized Abhishek and Shweta sit on their parents laps for a keepsake. Jaya dotes on mama’s boy Abhishek while elder sister dotes on younger sibling.

The actor is currently hosting season 12 of the famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Sony TV.