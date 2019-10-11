Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Looks That Prove His Fashion is Timeless

Take a look at some of Big B's fashionable looks to seek some lessons on fashion and styling.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Looks That Prove His Fashion is Timeless
image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram

One of Bollywood’s most prized personalities, Mr Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday. The legendary actor has starred in nearly 200 films and his career is spanned over five decades. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema.

Once known as the “angry young man”, over the years, he has eventually been nicknamed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood. This Shahenshah has a fabulous sense of dressing as well, which always sets him apart from the crowd. So, on his birthday, take a look at some of his most fashionable looks to seek some lessons on fashion and styling.

The blue hue

With a streak of blue hair, blue-coloured pair of glasses and a blue hoodie, this 76-year-old doesn’t shy to experiment with colours in his age.

Wanna bike?

Only this man can combine such level of class to a bicycle. Dressed in purple coloured two piece suit matched with white shirt and while shoes, the actor posed straight for the camera wearing a pair of blue sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram

Wanna ‘ bike .. ??

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Kya baat hai!

Sitting like a Shahenshah, Bachchan looks his usual dapper in this pastel yellow coloured jacket and white pants. To add on a little colour to his look, he has casually thrown on a blue coloured scarf around his neck and oh, don’t miss his uber cool socks!

Call me maybe?

In this brown checkered jacket, Bachchan is looking so debonair. The make shift London telephone booth enhances the whole ambience of the picture.

Look cool when it’s cool

Amitabh Bachchan is looking cooler than college goers in this picture. He is wearing a casual jumper with a hoodie and a blue coloured beanie cap.

