Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: From Subhash Nagre, Auro to Bhaskor Banerjee, 5 Most Memorable Roles of Big B

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, is truly a superstar with a glorious career spanning over 5 decades. His versatility, dynamism, charisma have enthralled the audience of Indian cinema since his first superhit film Zanjeer. Right from playing the angry young man to lovable romantic hero to unconventional characters, he has essayed a wide range of roles. He is a great actor to have graced the silver screen, undoubtedly.

On the legendary actor’s 79th birthday, we bring to you a list of most memorable roles of the actor:

Debraj (Black)

Amitabh’s spellbinding performance as Debraj Sahai (an alcoholic tutor who developed Alzheimer’s disease) left everyone awestruck. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie brought out the sheer genius out of Amitabh. He won the National Award for his incredible acting.

Auro (Paa)

Another iconic role of Big B that will remain etched in memory forever has to be Auro from R. Balki’s movie Paa. With amazing finesse, the veteran actor played the part of a 12-year-old boy who suffered from a genetic disorder called progeria. His heart-warming performance fetched him his third National Award.

Bhaskor Banerjee (Piku)

Who can forget the persuasive yet endearing Bhaskar, the father of Piku in this Shoojit Sircar film! His impeccable acting depicting an aged, constipated man was extraordinary. The role earned him his fourth National Award.

Arjun (Namak Halaal)

In this Prakash Mehra film, Amitabh was immensely loved and adored as the loyal servant, Arjun Singh. He continued to enjoy incredible stardom as he stole the show with his incredible performance, yet again. This role of Amitabh was a refreshing change for his fans as he was on point with his comic timing and gave a ‘paisa vasool’ performance with his outstanding dialogues like: E lo kar lo baat Babuji, Aisi Angrezi ave hain ke I can leave Angrez behind.

Subhash Nagre (Sarkar)

Amitabh excels in this remarkable role of Sarkar in this Ram Gopal Varma movie. He won several awards (Filmfare Awards, IIFA Awards) for his awe-inspiring performance in this political-crime thriller.

