Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Some Social Causes That He Supports

Amitabh Bachchan is truly one of the biggest stars Indian cinema has ever received. The actor known as Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on Friday, October 11. A prolific actor with over 190 films under his belt, the senior actor, has been involved with a number of social causes, including donating Rs 1.1 million to clear the debts of nearly 40 farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 3 million to clear the debts of some 100 Vidarbha farmers. He also founded the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, named after his father, in 2013. The trust, in association with Urja Foundation, aims to power 3,000 homes in India with electricity through solar energy.

On the actor's 77th birthday, here's looking at a few more humanitarian and environmental causes he endorses.

Goodwill ambassador for Hepatitis

Amitabh Bachchan is the goodwill ambassador for Hepatitis in South-East Asian Region. The Bollywood star himself has been diagnosed with Hepatitis and he has said at the launch of National Action Plan on combating viral hepatitis in India that people discriminate those carrying hepatitis B virus which is unacceptable.

Goodwill ambassador for Polio

Amitabh Bachchan is the goodwill ambassador for Polio UNICEF campaign. The megastar was appointed as the ambassador in the year 2005. In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared India polio-free. Amitabh Bachchan was honoured for his contribution for the cause.

Goodwill ambassador with UNICEF

In 2014, Amitabh Bachchan was appointed UN Ambassador for Girl Child, though Bachchan has been associated with UNICEF since 2002 and was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in April 2005. In the same year, he supported UNICEF’s effort to create awareness about sexual violence against children and the threat of AIDS against them through the Unite for Children, Unite Against AIDS campaign.

Amitabh Bachchan and PETA

The actor is also an active supporter for PETA and even supported PETA India's campaign to free a 14-year-old elephant, Sunder, who was chained up and tormented in a temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

His support of Mijwan

The actor is also an active supporter of activist-actress Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare society. He has even gone on to post in his blog that the cause encourages women in Mijwan, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, to enlarge and expand their embroidery business.

Swachh Bharat Mission

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, since its inception in 2014. He is the brand ambassador of Banega Swasth India campaign ambassador.

Not just this, the veteran actor is also supports Darwaza Band campaign by the Swacch Bharat Mission (Grameen) for sustainability of the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status of villages across the country.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India open defecation free country.

Ambassador of Save the Tiger campaign

In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan was appointed as ambassador for Maharashtra's 'Save the Tiger' campaign.

